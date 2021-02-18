Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.44% of Tractor Supply worth $1,546,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,248,000 after purchasing an additional 631,833 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 95.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,089 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $58,848,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2,801.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 369,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 356,312 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.16.
TSCO stock opened at $170.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $172.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.24.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
