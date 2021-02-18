Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,275 call options on the company. This is an increase of 440% compared to the average volume of 1,532 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc bought 258,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,899,935.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,442,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,801,422.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,363,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000.

NASDAQ:VIH traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 103,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,450. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

VPC Impact Acquisition Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

