Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.35

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 103.35 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.25). Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.27), with a volume of 211,993 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90. The firm has a market cap of £82.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40.

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) Company Profile (LON:TSG)

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha Gold Mine located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company also holds the license for the development and exploration of the Rodnikova deposit located in South Kamchatka.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.