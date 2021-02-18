Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “tender” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of TRZ traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,640. The stock has a market cap of C$187.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of C$3.56 and a 12-month high of C$16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,363.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.05.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The company reported C($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.31) by C($1.83). The firm had revenue of C$28.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -2.1099997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

