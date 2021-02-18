Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.22

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.22 and traded as high as C$21.42. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$21.42, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$299.36 million and a P/E ratio of 14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.29.

Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL.B)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

