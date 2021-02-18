TravelCenters of America (TA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

