TravelNote Tops 1-Day Volume of $222.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. TravelNote has a total market cap of $7,823.26 and $222.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TravelNote has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.00372535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00059866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00079102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00085111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00082699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.63 or 0.00437043 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,542.01 or 0.85896761 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

TravelNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.