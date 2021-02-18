Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,261.53

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,261.53 ($16.48) and traded as high as GBX 1,491 ($19.48). Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,459.50 ($19.07), with a volume of 403,278 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,397.67 ($18.26).

Get Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,409.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,261.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,216.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In related news, insider John Rogers acquired 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Also, insider Pete Redfern acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 153 shares of company stock valued at $204,166.

About Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.