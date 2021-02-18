Treatt (LON:TET) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $688.27

Treatt plc (LON:TET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 688.27 ($8.99) and traded as high as GBX 968 ($12.65). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 956 ($12.49), with a volume of 52,683 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 867.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 688.27. The company has a market capitalization of £570.01 million and a PE ratio of 59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

Get Treatt alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Treatt’s previous dividend of $1.84. Treatt’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other news, insider Daemmon Reeve acquired 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £1,797.86 ($2,348.92).

Treatt Company Profile (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.