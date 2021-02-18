Trexcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (TREX)

Trexcoin (CURRENCY:TREX) traded 874.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. Trexcoin has a total market cap of $51,333.57 and $4.00 worth of Trexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trexcoin has traded up 178.9% against the dollar. One Trexcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002246 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trexcoin

Trexcoin (TREX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Trexcoin’s total supply is 10,006,849,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,006,849,553 coins. Trexcoin’s official website is www.trexcoin.org . Trexcoin’s official Twitter account is @YourootNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Trexcoin

Trexcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

