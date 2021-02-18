TriMas (TRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect TriMas to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.89. TriMas has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

