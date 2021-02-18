Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) is AGF Investments America Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. Trimble comprises 3.8% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AGF Investments America Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Trimble worth $14,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Trimble by 687.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after buying an additional 851,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,676,521,000 after buying an additional 636,599 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 493,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after buying an additional 238,951 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,453,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 133.3% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $354,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,600.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,715 shares of company stock worth $1,728,837. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $72.35. 15,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $76.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

