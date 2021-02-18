Trinity Exploration & Production plc (TRIN.L) (LON:TRIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.37

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (TRIN.L) (LON:TRIN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.37 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 13.90 ($0.18). Trinity Exploration & Production plc (TRIN.L) shares last traded at GBX 13.40 ($0.18), with a volume of 3,314,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.20 million and a PE ratio of -4.96.

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (TRIN.L) Company Profile (LON:TRIN)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

