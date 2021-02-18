TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will post sales of $103.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.50 million and the lowest is $88.00 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $335.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $591.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $603.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $898.65 million, with estimates ranging from $801.39 million to $958.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.