Triple-S Management (GTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GTS stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $547.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

