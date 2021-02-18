Triple-S Management (GTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GTS stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $547.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.
About Triple-S Management
