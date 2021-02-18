TRON (TRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.02 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and $2.02 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001339 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

