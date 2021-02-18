True Seigniorage Dollar (TSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $595.00

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. True Seigniorage Dollar has a total market capitalization of $198,875.05 and approximately $595.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.21 or 0.00411808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00059100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00083345 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00075848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00081955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.24 or 0.00417746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00027652 BTC.

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

