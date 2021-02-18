TrueChain (TRUE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.54 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $21.52 million and $42.54 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.18 or 0.00842883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00036476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00054697 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00044036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.96 or 0.05018126 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00016928 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

