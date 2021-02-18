TrueFi One Day Volume Reaches $13.07 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $72.19 million and approximately $13.07 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00372658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00059893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00078987 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00084682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00082584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.18 or 0.00431157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00173991 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

Buying and Selling TrueFi

TrueFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.