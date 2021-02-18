Truist Increases Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $324.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $256.00 to $324.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.
NYSE CRL traded down $9.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $289.72. 7,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,948. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $303.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
