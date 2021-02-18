Truist Increases Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $324.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $256.00 to $324.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

NYSE CRL traded down $9.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $289.72. 7,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,948. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $303.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

