Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.66 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $436.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

