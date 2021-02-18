TrustToken (TRU) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.87 Million

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar. One TrustToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.98 or 0.00378973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00060154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00079169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00085167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00082327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00439863 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,741.08 or 0.86076028 BTC.

TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io

