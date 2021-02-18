Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.96

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 24.96 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 36.50 ($0.48). Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) shares last traded at GBX 35.54 ($0.46), with a volume of 15,491,577 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLW shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 27.88 ($0.36).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.96. The firm has a market cap of £502.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

