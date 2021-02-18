TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Tops $0.0099 on Exchanges

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded up 55.6% against the US dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $872,905.48 and $1,839.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

