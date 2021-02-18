Tuscan (OTCMKTS:THCBU) Shares Up 8.2%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:THCBU) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $29.50. 2,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuscan stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:THCBU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 213,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. Tuscan accounts for about 0.3% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

