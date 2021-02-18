TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.81

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.81 and traded as high as C$2.18. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 2,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$94.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.81.

TVA Group Company Profile (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

