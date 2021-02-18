Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,500 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $577,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $31.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $443.49. 6,304,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,531. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $441.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.