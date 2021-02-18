Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Twilio updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.12–0.09 EPS.

NYSE TWLO traded up $34.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $445.70. 137,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.32. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $441.19. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.25.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,942 shares of company stock worth $58,646,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

