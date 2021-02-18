Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Northland Securities from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.83.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $33.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $445.58. 147,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,531. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.51 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $441.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 2,174 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total value of $932,602.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,942 shares of company stock valued at $58,646,441. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,691,000 after buying an additional 123,366 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after buying an additional 336,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

