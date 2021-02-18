Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $456.85 and last traded at $446.59, with a volume of 33209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $411.65.

The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.25.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO George Hu sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total value of $932,602.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,942 shares of company stock worth $58,646,441. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,691,000 after purchasing an additional 123,366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after purchasing an additional 336,287 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.32. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of -158.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

