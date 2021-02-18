Tygh Capital Management Inc. Buys 32,818 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,818 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Casella Waste Systems worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 233,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 208,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,506,000 after buying an additional 362,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $60.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.68 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

