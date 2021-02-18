Tygh Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Establishment Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 74.8% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Establishment Labs by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $134,081.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 4,577 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $120,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,080,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $2,745,089. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

ESTA stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.10. 268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $70.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.15.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

