Tygh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,543 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Mercury Systems worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,013,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.85. 3,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,418. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.20.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $93,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,096,216.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $1,052,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

