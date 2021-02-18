Tygh Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,732 shares during the quarter. Viavi Solutions makes up approximately 1.5% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Viavi Solutions worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 623,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 93,815 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $16.50. 24,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,133. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 103.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $170,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at $671,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,365 shares of company stock worth $287,159 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

