Tygh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,302 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Fabrinet worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Fabrinet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,874,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 783,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after purchasing an additional 45,225 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $291,001.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,917 shares of company stock worth $2,681,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,523. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

