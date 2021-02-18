Tygh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Planet Fitness worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 75,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $4,981,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,706 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,599 over the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.28. 26,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,729. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,124.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

