Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $10.54 Million Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the quarter. Cohu makes up approximately 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Cohu worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,791,000 after purchasing an additional 139,522 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Cohu by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,465,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cohu by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 4.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 52,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 606,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $46.77. 6,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,536. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cohu from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,371,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

