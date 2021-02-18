Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $11.63 Million Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. CACI International makes up 1.8% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of CACI International worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 542.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.67.

Shares of CACI traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,060. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $156.15 and a 52 week high of $288.59.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

