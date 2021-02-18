Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $11.87 Million Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,504 shares during the quarter. The Shyft Group accounts for 1.8% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of The Shyft Group worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $31.78. 3,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,264. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHYF. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,783,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

