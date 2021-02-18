Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $12.65 Million Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the period. WNS makes up about 2.0% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of WNS worth $12,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,296,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WNS by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,359,000 after purchasing an additional 247,042 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,051,000 after acquiring an additional 127,902 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 9.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 894,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.5% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 842,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WNS. Wedbush upped their target price on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.62. 2,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,437. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

