Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,185 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Silk Road Medical worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 147,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,897,000 after buying an additional 487,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $570,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,135,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $641,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,946,338. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

NASDAQ:SILK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.19. 4,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,714. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.47. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.