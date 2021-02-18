Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,629 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Revolve Group worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 959,839 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 499,015 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 294,750 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 380,348 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RVLV. B. Riley raised their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $893,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $893,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 993,538 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,012. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.