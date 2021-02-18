Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $6.01 Million Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 205.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 44,521 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Innospec worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Innospec by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Innospec by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Innospec by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Innospec by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Innospec stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.50. 230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,459. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $106.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IOSP shares. CL King increased their price target on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

