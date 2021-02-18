Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 534,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 167,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.44.

Shares of LSCC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,559. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.12, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $31,147.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,786 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,308.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,166 shares of company stock worth $134,258. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.