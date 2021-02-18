Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $9.80 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises about 1.5% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,107,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,579,000 after buying an additional 227,170 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 891,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAL shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAL traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $81.67. 5,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $83.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

