Tygh Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.41. 37,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,602. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $2,670,964.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,561 shares in the company, valued at $174,139,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,914 shares of company stock worth $20,634,901. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

