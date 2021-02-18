Tygh Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.86 Million in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of LendingTree as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in LendingTree by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in LendingTree by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.25.

Shares of TREE traded down $10.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $335.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,120. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.71. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

