Tygh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,775 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CONE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 295.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CONE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.11. 7,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,035. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

