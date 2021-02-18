Tygh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 156,343 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $60,074,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,301,000 after acquiring an additional 641,555 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,106,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 547,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,422,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after buying an additional 302,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 277,428 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $159,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,414 shares of company stock worth $1,141,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 77,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,278. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.44 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Noble Financial increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

