Tygh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Onto Innovation worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $1,722,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $60,164,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth $5,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 482,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,696,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $251,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 484,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,813,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 220,180 shares of company stock valued at $12,888,716. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,193. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $65.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -340.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.